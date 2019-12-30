WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Members of the Jewish community are rallying at a West Hartford synagogue in solidarity for the five people who were severely injured in a stabbing over the weekend.
Hundreds are expected to attend the rally at the Beth el Temple in West Hartford to stand against the anti-Semitic attack that took place on the seventh night of Hanukkah in which a suspect entered a rabbi’s house with a machete and stabbed five people.
Several key note speakers are joining the rally to speak out, including Senator Richard Blumenthal and Congressman John Larson, as well as the Beth El Temple’s Rabbi.
Connecticut law enforcement officials said they are stepping up patrols at Jewish institutions across the state.
New York officials said the Rabbi was lighting the menorah when police said suspect Grafton Thomas entered the home, pulled out a machete, and began stabbing people.
Nearly 100 people were in the home during the attack.
“We need the community to express their revulsion at these acts of domestic violence and hate crimes,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and strengthening the penalties, attempted murder is the charge here so there should be vigorous prosecution.”
Thomas, 37, was arraigned Sunday and pleaded guilty to five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.