GROTON, CT (WFSB) -- A woman in Groton is finally getting a ramp to her home.
This comes one year after she made a $1,500 deposit for the ramp, but the contractor never showed up to build it.
PHOTOS: Poquonnock Bridge Fire Dept., Groton Town Police build ramp for homeowner
On Tuesday, members of the Poquonnock Bridge Fire Department and the Groton Town Police Department chipped in to help build her a new ramp.
Home Depot donated the materials.
