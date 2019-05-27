(WFSB) - Cities and towns across the state are holding parades, ceremonies, and events for Memorial Day to honor those who died serving our country.

The holiday is meant to reflect and remember.

Dozens of ceremonies and parades are planned to help honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

One parade stepped off in downtown Meriden late Monday morning.

Places like Wethersfield, Enfield, and Waterbury already held events over the weekend.

In the Brass City, bands, school groups, sports teams and veterans were all part of the parade, with many community members coming out.

“We have so much freedom in this country, it’s not perfect, but we have a lot of freedom in this country, and I’m glad to be a part of it," said Joyce Mackey of Waterbury.

Lt. Gov. Susan Byseiwicz said she will be attending the Memorial Day parade in Rocky Hill that starts at 9:30 a.m. She will also be in Middletown.

Gov. Ned Lamont will attend the Ridgefield parade. He will also be in Norwalk.

He posted a Memorial Day message to his Twitter feed.

"The decision to join the U.S. military is one of the most selfless acts anyone can make," Lamont wrote. "On Memorial Day, we pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. They will forever have our respect and our gratitude, and we will always honor their service to our country."

Rep. Jahana Hayes announced that she will be in Meriden.