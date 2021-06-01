WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - The Memorial Day holiday weekend marked the unofficial start to summer.

The Transportation Security Administration reported that it was a record-breaking weekend for air travel.

Travel looked at lot closer to what it was like before the COVID-19 pandemic at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks on Tuesday.

Channel 3 noticed a lot of pent up demand for travel.

The TSA said it screened more than 7 million passengers between Thursday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, AAA predicted over 37 million Americans would travel during the holiday weekend.

That’s a 60 percent increase compared to last year when the pandemic swept across the world.

This Memorial Day weekend, Channel 3 saw more Americans not just at airports but also on the roads.

The record holiday travel came as more than 40 percent of Americans were fully vaccinated.

Tuesday morning, Channel 3 chatted with travelers at Bradley as they got ready to board their flights.

A couple from Manchester said it was their first time being on a plane since COVID. They said their airport experience went smoothly and they felt comfortable traveling since they’ve both been vaccinated.

“We’re headed to Vegas. First time ever going there,” said Lisa Stringer of Manchester. “Everybody had to put their plans on hold from COVID. Last year, we were supposed to be headed to New Orleans. So, we canceled and this time we decided ‘let’s go to Vegas.’”

The couple said they waited until now to go because things were more open, and they think they’ll have a better time in Vegas.

The travel industry predicted that this will likely be a busy summer.

United Airlines said bookings this June through August are more than double their numbers from last year.