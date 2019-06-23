MADISON, CT (WFSB) – A Higganum family is in mourning after authorities say 18-year-old Nicholas Proto died in rollover crash.
It happened Saturday at Hammonasset Beach State Park, according to DEEP.
DEEP reports the crash happened between the rotary and ticket booth in the outbound land at Hammonasset Beach. The vehicle then rolled over, ejecting two of the six people inside.
Nick was pronounced dead at the hospital. The others’ conditions are unknown.
Just inches away from where it happened, a memorial is set up for Nick.
Chase Pendleton of Killingworth knew Nick. His younger brother was friends with him. Nick’s image on a cross at the memorial are too much for him to handle.
“Seeing the scene and the crash site and everything…especially with my little brother, it’s overwhelming,” Pendleton said.
The memorial though only shows a snapshot of how much people loved Nick. Other tributes are pouring in showing just how much of impact he left, including a GoFundMe.
In less than a day, it raised tens of thousands of dollars to help the family bury their son.
“It amazed me when I saw they said [a $10,000] goal,” Pendleton said. “I was like, ‘they’re not going to reach that,’ but in a matter of hours, it went up to thousands of dollars.”
Sunday night, Nick was remembered for the life he lived, not just how he passed.
“He was always smiling,” Pendleton said. “Always having a good time. Didn’t care what people though, played sports. He was just very outgoing.”
