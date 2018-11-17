Memorial established to honor fallen heroes, families in East Hartford

Dozens gathered to see plans for a new memorial dedicated to honor the lives of fallen heroes and their families on Saturday in East Hartford.
Unveiled on Saturday afternoon, volunteers and families who helped foster the project attended a showing of plans on how to best honor Connecticut’s 30,000 men and women who have given their lives in services to our nation.
The Fallen Star Memorial, which will consist of three bronze statues, will be located on the campus of Goodwin College.
"I think it’s very fitting,” said Vietnam Veteran, Dale Snellenberger. “There are a lot of people behind the scenes, they pay the ultimate price. I think it’s a very nice design.”
Money is being raised to support the project.
Volunteers told Channel 3 they are planning a star in the center of the design and the imagery of a seated woman holding a photo and dog tags of her beloved hero, contemplating the fallen star.
The design will also feature a man and a child paying their respect to their fallen heroes.
