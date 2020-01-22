NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Religious leaders and the family of a teen shot and killed last week met with investigators on Wednesday to continue a discussion.
The family of 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane are planning a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Family members and the Greater New Haven Clergy Association met with the state’s Public Safety commissioner on Tuesday morning to discuss the fatal shooting that happened last week in West Haven.
Connecticut State Police was conducting the investigation at first.
The family pushed back saying they didn’t trust state police investigating their own trooper. Then the New London State’s Attorney took over.
However, they handed the case off to Middlesex on Tuesday because of New London’s current workload.
Originally, the family asked for a federal investigation, but they are no longer pushing for the U.S. attorney to get involved.
“I give them credit for having us and having a discussion with us and trying to understand what we’re going through, but this is the first step and I think it’s going to be a long ride,” said Salemanu Mohammad, Soulemane’s uncle.
The family says they want this case investigated quickly and are demanding change to state police policies, including changes to de-escalation tactics and diversity training.
With signs and banners in hand on Tuesday afternoon, dozens of people protested for justice for Soulemane.
Last Wednesday, State Police Trooper Brian North shot Soulemane after a miles-long chase that ended in West Haven.
It started in Norwalk after Soulemane stole a car at knifepoint. He then sped along I-95, driving on the shoulder and the center median, and ended up hitting two state police cruisers as well.
Family members say regardless of what happened leading up to the chase and shooting, he didn't deserve to die.
Trooper North is on desk duty, but the family wants him off the job immediately. They say if that doesn’t happen soon, they will protest outside of state police in Middletown.
A memorial will be held for Soulemane in New Haven this weekend.
(4) comments
Maybe someone should investigate the parents parenting skills....or lack thereof
Since when is schizophrenia caused by poor parenting skills?
Trooper Brian North deserves praise for putting an end to this before innocent people were killed.
Ummm... the car was boxed in when he shot him.
