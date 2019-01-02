MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A memorial service was held on Wednesday to honor the life of a newborn who died 31 years ago.
On Jan. 2, 1988, a baby was found in south Meriden, wrapped in a blanket and placed under a tree.
He had frozen to death.
From that moment on, the Meriden Police Department worked tirelessly to figure out who his parents were.
The police department unofficially adopted the child and he was later named David Paul.
On Wednesday morning, a grave-side ceremony took place at Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Members of the department say they're committed to honoring his memory and solving this case.
"I even had the FBI come in, investigators come in to piece this together to put David Paul to rest. Finally,” said retired Meriden Police Chief Robert E. Kosienski.
"He's become part of our family and it's very frustrating that we haven't been able to close it yet, but we're still hopeful,” said Meriden Deputy Police Chief Mark Walerysiak.
Meriden police are asking if anyone has any information about the case to give them a call.
