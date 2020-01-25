HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of a civil rights leader and the first northeast big city African-American Mayor.
Various state leaders, school officials and politicians have partnered to have a speaking program and reception in honor of former Hartford Mayor Carrie Saxon Perry.
The memorial service will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 1200 Albany Avenue, Hartford.
Perry was born on Aug. 30, 1931 and was the sixty-third Mayor of Hartford.
She passed away on Nov. 22, 2018, but her death went unreported for reasons unknown.
In Nov. of 2019, State Treasurer Shawn Wooden issued a statement on the passing of Perry:
“Simply put, former Mayor CarrieSaxon Perry was a force.
A fierce, outspoken and passionate champion for the City she loved—Mayor Perry understood the City’s potential and the potential of its people, especially those often marginalized in society. She blazed trails and broke barriers as the first African American woman mayor of a major city in the Northeast, focusing her three-term tenure on breaking cycles of poverty, violence and inequity.
I’ll always be grateful to Mayor Perry for taking a chance on me—an idealist and eager kid from the North End, fresh out of college with lots of ideas about politics as a means to improving communities. She gave me my first seat at the table, where she taught important lessons on leadership, integrity and the relentless work required to make positive change.
I join many in the City of Hartford and across the State of Connecticut in mourning the loss of former Mayor Carrier Saxon Perry—a loyal public servant, former state legislator, social worker, community organizer and mother. Always “more than a pretty hat,” she taught me and so many others that some things are worth ‘throwing your hat in the ring’ for and that we should never be afraid to challenge the status quo. She won some, she lost some, but she never shied away from fighting for her principles and her community.
I’ll forever be indebted for the impact she had on my life and career. Mayor Perry will be missed as a public servant, friend and mentor."
