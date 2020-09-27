(WFSB) - It has been almost a year and a half since Jennifer Dulos went missing.
The New Canaan mother of five was last seen dropping off her kids in may of 2019.
Today would have been her 52nd birthday.
In just a few days, a memorial walk will be held in honor of Jennifer Dulos.
Jennifer Dulos was last seen in May of last year dropping her kids off at school.
Organizers of the walk want to honor survivors and remember those who’ve passed away.
Each year, nearly 40,000 people in Connecticut are victims of domestic violence.
Jennifer Dulos is believed to be one of them.
Interval House of Hartford is hosting the memorial walk virtually this year.
It will take place from October 1 through October 4.
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness month.
The ‘Purple With a Purpose’ campaign is helping raise money for victims of domestic violence.
Throughout the investigation into her disappearance, state troopers have been seen wearing purple ties and ribbons, hoping to raise awareness about domestic violence.
While we may never know exactly what happened, we do know Jennifer Dulos was in a bitter custody battle with her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and that she was afraid of him.
Fotis, along with his former girlfriend Michelle Troconis and former attorney Kent Mawhinney, were all charged in connection to Jennifer's disappearance.
Charges against Fotis were dropped following his death in January of this year.
Police believe Fotis Dulos attacked Jennifer, ultimately killing her and then trying to cover it up.
From the start, Fotis Dulos maintained his innocence, saying he had nothing to do with the disappearance of his estranged wife.
Family and friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos released a statement saying:
"On Sunday, September 27, Jennifer Farber Dulos would have turned 52. Her birthday this year coincides with the eve of Yom Kippur, the day of atonement and the holiest of all days in the Jewish faith. We will celebrate Jennifer’s light, grace, and laughter as we continue to mourn her loss. We also reinforce our support of the Connecticut State Police, New Canaan Police, and other law enforcement organizations in their ongoing efforts to bring closure to Jennifer’s disappearance.
Next week, from October 1 to October 4, Interval House Hartford will hold “Purple with a Purpose”: The Jennifer Farber Dulos Memorial Walk to End Domestic Violence. We are moved that Interval House is memorializing Jennifer in this effort to help others experiencing intimate partner violence. Jennifer’s case has received a great deal of attention, but the stories of most victims and survivors of partner violence are never told.
Now more than ever, it is crucial to take action. Vital services, including family shelters and legal aid, have been reduced or shuttered during the pandemic, and vulnerable people are at increased risk. We encourage those who can do so to support Interval House, either by sponsoring a walking team or making a direct donation. Please keep Jennifer in your hearts and honor her strength and love by supporting “Purple with a Purpose.”
Registration is still open for the 'Purple With a Purpose' walk honoring Jennifer Dulos.
You can click or tap here if you’re interested in learning more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.