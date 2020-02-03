FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Memorials to a man who proclaimed his innocence in a murder case to the end were put up outside his property in Farmington.
Fotis Dulos died on Thursday, two days after he initially tried to kill himself.
Over the weekend, memorials for the father of five popped up near his Jefferson Crossing mansion, not far from those put up for his estranged wife, Jennifer Farber Dulos.
Dulos was charged a month ago with murdering Farber Dulos. He was able to post his $6 million bond.
Since then, he was under strict house arrest at his Farmington home.
One of the reasons the house arrest was so strict was because Dulos was seen removing the memorials to Farber Dulos from just outside of his property. A judge ruled that his actions were a violation of the conditions of his release.
Then there was an issue with the bond.
An emergency hearing was scheduled for last Tuesday to discuss an issue with Dulos' bond.
It was reported that the company backing it had concerns over the collateral that was put up. If the bond package fell apart, Dulos could have headed back to prison.
However, Dulos never showed up to the hearing, which prompted Farmington police to perform a wellbeing check on at his house.
That's when they discovered him in his garage with the car running.
After detecting a very faint pulse, he was taken to the University of Connecticut Health Center, then flown to the Jacobi Medical Center in Bronx, NY for its ability to treat carbon monoxide poisoning.
However, Dulos' family was flown in from Greece and he was declared dead by Thursday night.
He left behind a note in which he maintained his innocence and alluded to an explanation for the reason he dumped bags, which court documents said contained Farber Dulos' DNA, in Hartford.
Dulos' attorney, Norm Pattis, vowed to continue the case.
However, it's unclear if the state will allow that to happen.
(2) comments
This memorial was the doing of either his lawyer, sister, or the final girlfriend living with him until he killed himself. Fotis's sister has no right to even suggest she wants to remain in a house that does not belong to her or that never truly belonged to Fotis since he has paid nothing on it since 2018 and what he did pay on it was money his in-laws had to loan him which he neglected to ever pay back. This house should be put in the name of his children who lost the most throughout this mess Fotis caused.
How dare the person write husband on his memorial he was not a good husband at all. And it is easy to say everyone is innocent, of course no one believes him or his family. All a defense attorney has to do is provide reasonable doubt does not mean his client is innocent of the crime that just means you hired a good attorney. Fotis brought all this on to his family and himself, and sadly his children by his actions of killing Jennifer. I don't have any sympathy for Fotis but I feel awful for those 5 children. And Fotis's sister is as crazy as Fotis was, she needs to go back to Greece and take Fotis with her.
And the lawyer friend and Michelle also need to be found guilty. End of story.
