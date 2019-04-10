BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Two men were arrested after allegedly growing marijuana at a Bloomfield home.
On Wednesday morning, police responded to 9 Overbrook Farms Road around 6:30 a.m.
According to police, the search warrant was based on probable cause involving a marijuana growing operation that has been an ongoing investigation.
Police gained entry to the home and the two men, 46-year-old Chanh Nguyen and 47-year-old Tuan Huynh, were arrested.
Police seized 200 marijuana plants, at least 15 pounds of dried marijuana, numerous items of drug paraphernalia and approximately $12,000.
Nguyen and Huynh were both charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia in operation of a drug factory, and several other charges.
(1) comment
I am more afraid of all the people stopping at liqour stores for some shots to drink on the way home.[crying]
