(WFSB) - Police have made two arrests in connection with a series of sunglass thefts.
According to police, 29-year-old Angel Maldonado stole numerous pairs of designer sunglasses from several area businesses, including those in West Hartford, Wethersfield, and Avon.
Maldonado allegedly took some pairs by force.
Multiple warrants were later granted for Maldonado's arrest.
Police were also granted an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Luis Serrano, who was reportedly involved in some of the thefts.
Both Maldonado and Serrano were located at the Travel Inn Motel on Weston Street in Hartford and taken into custody without incident.
Serrano was also arrested on several narcotics related warrants and will be released to federal custody.
Additionally, a warrant was out for Serrano's arrest out of Meriden and more arrest warrants for Serrano's involvement in the robberies are expected to be granted.
Maldonado is facing numerous charges, including three counts of third degree robbery and two counts of third degree larceny.
He is being held on a $225,000 surety bond.
Two additional warrants for two subsequent incidents in which Maldonado was involved in are pending.
