MARLBOROUGH, CT (WFSB) - Investigators are looking for two men who are accused of abducting a woman on Saturday.
State police said it happened at the Big Y in Marlborough around 7 p.m.
A 64-year-old woman had left the business and was getting into her vehicle when she was approached by two men who demanded money.
The men then abducted the woman, assaulted, and robbed her before dropping her off in the town of Berlin.
The woman was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.
A 911 call was made; however, police would not specify who made it.
“I ask that residents be calm & patient as the investigation proceeds. I find the report alarming and hope that the victim gets the care & support needed. The town, private citizens and state agencies are cooperating with investigators to develop evidence. Of particular concern are the identity of those involved, the locations of crimes committed and the timeline,” Greg Lowrey, Marlborough’s first selectman, said in an email on Monday.
While a description of the suspects wasn't immediately available, investigators said the men were wearing COVID-style face coverings.
"[I'm] just completely shocked," said Cassandra Elt, East Hampton. "This is not what I would call one of those towns where you would think something like that would happen."
Michelle Hespeler, a Marlborough resident, said things like this never happen in town.
"We've had a lot of break-ins down in our neighborhood. I live about a mile down the road. It makes me nervous, but that's really hard to take. That's scary, as a woman," Hespeler noted.
It's not known if the victim knew the suspects in any way.
Bill Mederos called it a reminder to always be alert. He said it seems criminals have been getting bolder.
"Taking the cars and then they, whoever steals them, they go out and rob a place, and use that vehicle [and] hit a pedestrian with it. It's something you have to be on the alert [for]," Mederos said.
For Hespeler, however, she wishes something this terrifying didn’t happen so close to home.
"You want to trust people. There's a lot of good people out there, but things like this happen and you become very skeptical, and you question everything, which is not the way I like to live my life," Hespeler said.
"I was really shocked because I didn’t think that would happen here because I feel really safe in this town," said Bridgete Varnum, Hebron. "I come here all the time, my brother works in the Big Y."
State police sought to remind the public to be aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity immediately.
"Make sure that when you’re leaving or going into a business you take the time, put yours phone away," said Dawn Pagan, Connecticut State Police. "A lot of us are very, very busy. Society today is very, very busy. We’re always looking to get to our next location."
Pagan recommended always having the car keys ready when leaving a business, and keeping a vehicle locked.
Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 860-465-5469.
(4) comments
If she would have just gone along willingly there wouldn't have been the need for an abduction. Maybe we should set forth a mandate regarding abductions and when/where the elderly are allowed to be places. This is the logic being used in 2021 right?
False equivalences are not logical. Your tantrum over a vaccine is childish and embarrassing.
"Covid style face coverings" real specific... And interesting take with the victim blaming by trying to push the "be aware of your surroundings" bs.
My thoughts and prayers are with this woman and her family. I hope LE catches these guys fast and that the judicial system doesn't fail her and her family. Ladies, be vigilant and always aware of your surroundings, and consider conceal carrying.
