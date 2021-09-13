MARLBOROUGH, CT (WFSB) - Investigators are looking for two men who are accused of abducting a woman on Saturday.
State police said it happened at a business in Marlborough during the evening hours.
A 64-year-old woman had left the business and was getting into her vehicle when she was approached by two men who demanded money.
The men then abducted the woman, assaulted, and robbed her before dropping her off in the town of Berlin.
The woman was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.
While a description of the suspects wasn't immediately available, investigators said the men were wearing COVID-style face coverings.
Michelle Hespeler, a Marlborough resident, said things like this never happen in town. Hearing that a 64-year-old woman was abducted scared her.
"We've had a lot of break-ins down in our neighborhood. I live about a mile down the road. It makes me nervous, but that's really hard to take. That's scary, as a woman," Hespeler noted.
It's not known if the victim knew the suspects in any way.
Bill Mederos called it a reminder to always be alert. He said it seems criminals have been getting bolder.
"Taking the cars and then they, whoever steals them, they go out and rob a place, and use that vehicle [and] hit a pedestrian with it. It's something you have to be on the alert [for]," Mederos said.
For Hespeler, however, she wishes something this terrifying didn’t happen so close to home.
"You want to trust people. There's a lot of good people out there, but things like this happen and you become very skeptical, and you question everything, which is not the way I like to live my life," Hespeler said.
Investigators are expected to release more information on Monday.
State police sought to remind the public to be aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity immediately.
"Covid style face coverings" real specific... And interesting take with the victim blaming by trying to push the "be aware of your surroundings" bs.
My thoughts and prayers are with this woman and her family. I hope LE catches these guys fast and that the judicial system doesn't fail her and her family. Ladies, be vigilant and always aware of your surroundings, and consider conceal carrying.
