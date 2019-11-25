WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) - Three suspects entered a coat store in Westport and snagged several fur coats from displays, according to police.
It happened at the Albe Furs business at 286 Post Rd. East on Friday.
Police said the men entered the store just before 11:30 a.m.
After grabbing $11,000 or more of coats, they fled into a waiting vehicle with New York plates, which was in a nearby parking lot.
Eyewitnesses were able to give police a description of the suspects and their vehicle.
Local businesses also came forward and believe the same suspects were in their store the day before. They asked about fur coats, police said.
However, they reported nothing taken at that time.
Police later determined that the suspects' vehicle was using a stolen registration plate.
An eyewitness was able to provide a picture of the vehicle leaving the scene on Friday.
It appears to be a black Jeep with some noteworthy damage on its driver's side rear.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Westport police at 203-341-6080.
