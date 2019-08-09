HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two men were hurt after being struck by gunfire in Hartford, according to police.
The shooting happened on Wethersfield Avenue, near Barker Road in the south end of the city.
The victims were taken by ambulance to Hartford Hospital and both men were in stable condition as of 5:30 a.m.
Police were alerted through their ShotSpotter detection system.
According to officers, no arrests were made.
Barker Road was closed to traffic for the investigation.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.