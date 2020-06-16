SHERMAN, CT (WFSB) – Two men who drowned in the Housatonic River in Sherman last week have been identified by police.
Alexander Osoria-Paredes, 21, and 24-year-old Luis Hernandez-Cuello, both from Bronx, NY, went under the water on June 10 and never resurfaced.
The bodies of both men were recovered on June 12 and June 13, police said.
According to the New Milford Police Department, they received a call just before 5 p.m. that two men were swimming of the east bank near the First Light property on Route 7.
The two males were said to have been with family and friends.
Dive team members from New Milford police, along with state police and members of surrounding towns' fire departments responded.
Officers from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection also arrived to help.
Search efforts continued until 10:45 p.m. that night, but no one was found.
Police said additional efforts were made the next day.
They said they'll release more details as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.