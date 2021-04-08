(WFSB) - A recently released preliminary study suggests the men with COVID-19 are six times more likely to develop erectile dysfunction.
The data was published on March 20 in Andrology under the title "Mask Up to Keep it Up."
It also showed that having erectile dysfunction, or ED, increased men's chances of getting a coronavirus infection by five times.
Researchers suggested that ED can be both a short-term and a long-term complication of COVID-19.
They reviewed data from an online survey, performed between April 7 and May 4, 2020 in Italy to retrieve a sample of Italian male sexually active subjects with reported SARS‐CoV‐2 infections. A matching sample of COVID‐19‐negative male sexually active subjects was also retrieved using propensity score matching in a 3 to 1 ratio.
One hundred men were included in the study. Twenty-five were positive for the virus and 75 were negative.
The results said the prevalence of ED was significantly higher in the COVID positive group, 28 percent vs. 9.33 percent.
Researchers said logistic regression models confirmed a significant effect of COVID‐19 on the development of ED, independently of other variables affecting erectile function, such as psychological status, age, and BMI. Likewise, subjects with ED were more likely to have COVID‐19, once corrected for age and BMI.
More about the study and its results can be read here.
