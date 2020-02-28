(WFSB) - As the coronavirus spreads along with calls for cities and towns to prepare, the possibility of a pandemic is causing people to become anxious.
A case of the coronavirus has yet to be reported in Connecticut. Still, there's fear and panic.
Mental health experts said there are ways people can deal with that fear, protect themselves and continue to live their lives.
“I’m a little scared, a little bit, but I think I’m not going to go crazy with it," said Holly Chepow of Milford. “It's everywhere, people are talking about it, people are buying things to prevent it, it's on the news, it's on social media outlets.”
Jarel Gallman of Retreat Behavioral Health in New Haven said now is not the time to stop living one's normal life.
“We have a tendency when we get scared or anxious to not go to the malls, because there’s other people there, to not go to the ball games or not send my child to school, so certainly have the conversation of keeping your normal routines," Gallman said.
Retreat Behavioral Health is an inpatient facility that focuses on helping people with mental health and substance disorders.
Gallman said education and prevention are two key steps they use when working with clients. He said the same approach could apply to those anxious over the coronavirus.
He recommended following the lead of medical professionals by doing things like frequently washing hands.
As far as children who are concerned, Gallman said parents should talk to them.
“Because this is the hot topic, it creates that anxiety, but have that conversation with them that we can and will continue to exist and things like this, our medical professionals will address," he said. "I’d suggest not shying away from it.”
Some parents told Channel 3 that's exactly what they plan to do.
“I think that these things happen and we have to be aware of them, but we shouldn’t be afraid of them," said Carolyn Starr in Hamden.
In addition to hand washing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people cover coughs and sneezes, stay at home with their sick and clean surfaces that are regularly touched.
