WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving two vehicles shut down a road in West Hartford Wednesday morning.
It happened in the area of Simsbury Road and Mohegan Drive. The road has since reopened.
Investigators said a Mercedes SUV came to rest partially on top of another vehicle.
They said the driver of the Mercedes had intended to turn west onto Simsbury Road and did not see the driver of the car traveling east on Simsbury Road.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
The driver of the Mercedes was issued an infraction for failing to obey a stop sign.
No injuries were reported; however, the Mercedes driver later went to the hospital for neck pain.
Channel 3's Dennis House was on the scene and witnessed the aftermath.
He shared some video during a Facebook live post.
In it, the Mercedes SUV appeared to have been broadsided by the car. The car's hood was underneath the SUV.
