MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Districts throughout the state are welcoming students as they return to the classroom, but leaders of one school in Middletown have to accommodate kids from all over Connecticut.
Mercy High school has students from forty-nine different towns in Connecticut who have all been waiting for this day for nearly six months, which, of course, means school leaders have been working diligently to make sure the return to the classrooms goes as smoothly and as safely as possible.
When students walk inside Mercy, they’ll notice extensive safety protocols, including arrows in the hallways, one way stairways, even locks on the water fountains, bigger classrooms, and secure outdoor spaces.
There shouldn’t be many surprises, because Mercy’s presidents sent parents a fifteen page safety guide, which also details things like improved ventilation and exhaust systems, plexiglass installations, and hand sanitizer stations set up throughout the school.
Classes at the all girls school will also be live streamed so students and teachers have the flexibility to choose in-person education or remote learning.
Most students we spoke with before the first day of school arrived feel safe enough to return to the classroom today.
"When you come to school, there's a different energy going to school in person, seeing smiling faces. I'm just looking forward to being back to real school," Mercy Senior Ava Arcefi tells us.
"We didn't know how long we were going to be home for and it turned out being a long time, so I think now I appreciate things more and just take everything in the moment, like live in the moment," Mercy Senior Kyllie Fordyce stated.
The large majority of Mercy students are returning to the classroom today, but about fifteen percent of students are choosing the remote learning option, including Lily Brown.
"I live with my grandmother and she's high risk. I want to try to keep her safe and my mother is a nurse so she is exposed at the hospital ever day," says Brown.
