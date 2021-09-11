MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- In Connecticut, hundreds joined together on Saturday, in to honor the thousands of people who died 20 years ago in the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Nearly 3,000 people died in the 9/11 attacks.
A ceremony in Meriden included U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.
He and dozens of other Meriden residents united with the raising of the flag, a prayer, and bells ringing to mark when tragedy hit.
Saturday is about never forgetting, and while some are too young to remember, others can’t forget.
“I got in the car and I was driving home, and I turned the radio on, and I couldn't understand what was happening. Went immediately to my kids’ elementary school and picked them up,” said Kim Pandiani, a member of Meriden’s Board of Education.
Thousands killed, but 20 years later, the lesson of the times lives on that unity is essential.
“Let us show that they didn't die in vain. And that we can come together,” said Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati.
“In unity there is strength. En la union esta la fuerza. True to the lyrics of the Star-Spangled Banner. Whether there are bombs bursting in air, acts of aggression that seek to attack, all this nation stands for or the challenges of the global pandemic,” Cardona said.
He said he remembers being an assistant principal in Meriden at the time of the attacks. His father Hector was one of the several police officers sent to ‘Ground Zero.’
“The desk sergeant said that a plane had crashed into the tower; at that time we didn't know it was a terrorist attack. We just thought it was an accident,” Hector Cardona said.
Days later he was in New York. Now a picture book holds the memories, including a paper he caught that’s slightly burnt.
“This is part of the building, and this is part of the airplane supposedly. Turbine. Titanium. I got to take this and show them to the kids in school, a lot of them weren't even born when it happened,” he explained.
Cardona's goal is to teach the next generation of yesterday's tragedy and the power of unity that pushed the country forward.
On Saturday, Gov. Ned Lamont asked that residents across the state observe several moments of silence.
Meriden wasn't the only community holding an event on Saturday.
Cromwell had a ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Memorials were also held in Norfolk, Torrington as well as the city of Hartford and New Haven.
Sept. 11 memorial services happening across the state:
Derby
Ceremony to be held at 106 Elizabeth Street at 3:45 p.m.
East Hartford
Goodwin University will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a Day of Remembrance ceremony, 10 a.m. at the Connecticut Fallen Star Memorial on the Goodwin campus in East Hartford.
Hartford
Ceremony to be held at 8:40 a.m. at the Hartford Public Safety Complex, 253 High St.
Meriden
9/11 memorial ceremony, 8:30 a.m., outside City Hall, 142 East Main St.
Middlefield
Ceremony to be held at 406 Jackson Hill Road at 6 p.m.
Middletown
Ceremony to be held at 445 Randolph Road at 6:30 p.m.
New Haven
Ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on the New Haven green
Plainfield
Ceremony at 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park at town hall
Rocky Hill
Rocky Hill Fire Department hosts Sept. 11 Memorial Ceremony, 9:30 a.m., 739 Old Main St.
Torrington
Torrington Fire Department and the Torrington Firefighters Local 1567 will be having their annual 9/11 ceremony, 8:30 a.m., 9/11 Memorial, North End Fire Station, 899 Main St.
Westport
Ceremony to be held at Sherwood Island State Park at 10:30 a.m.
