MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - With an uptick in COVID numbers, the City of Meriden is turning its attention to testing.
Thursday afternoon, health officials at a parking lot on Orange Street will be offering free COVID testing for anyone age 5 and up.
For months, cities and towns like Meriden have been pushing for people to get vaccinated. That’s still the case.
With the highly contagious Delta variant and children back in school, the city’s health department noticed numbers were trending in the wrong direction. So, it wanted to bring back testing for its residents.
It’s a joint venture between the state Department of Public Health and the city.
The pop-up testing site started this week. It’ll be staffed at the parking lot at 13 Orange St. three days a week.
On Tuesdays, workers will be there from 9 a.m. to noon.
Thursdays, they’ll be there from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Then, on Saturdays the testing runs from 9 a.m. to noon.
The testing is free. People can drive right through. Walk ups are encouraged too.
Channel 3 was told it’s the saliva-based PCR test and that people should get the results back within 48 hours.
