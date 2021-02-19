MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - There will be no Meriden Daffodil Festival this year.
By mutual agreement with Meriden Daffodil Festival organizers and Meriden City Manager, Tim Coon, they announced on Friday that the 2021 edition of the festival was canceled.
"Due to State regulations, crowd size, social distancing, etc, this difficult decision was the only option for this years’ event," they posted to social media.
Organizers said that although there was no Festival this April, Hubbard Park would be open to the public and all were encouraged to drive through and view April’s thousands of blooming daffodils.
The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the event back in 2020 as well.
