MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – The city of Meriden has announced the Daffodil Festival has been canceled amid coronavirus concerns.
The festival was scheduled for April 28 and 29.
Mayor Kevin Scarpati said the Meriden St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed until Saturday, May 16. Many Meriden Parks & Recreation programs have been canceled, including the City Easter Egg Hunt.
There is no word on if the Daffodil Festival will be rescheduled for a later date.
Scarparti said to date, there have not been any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Meriden.
