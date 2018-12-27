MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A Meriden city councilor will face a judge on Thursday following a recent arrest.
Miguel (Angel) Castro, 49, is accused of assaulting two judicial marshals about two weeks ago.
State police said while trying to move a group of about 15 to 20 people protesting at the courthouse, Castro allegedly physically assaulted two judicial marshals who were trying to disperse the crowd.
Supporters say the arrest is unjustified and are expected to be in court on Thursday. They will also hold a news conference immediately following Castro’s appearance.
Castro was charged with assault on a public safety officer, and first-degree rioting.
Supporters said Castro was trying to comfort two teenagers whose father had been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
They said during the sudden, highly-charged family separation, Castro was arrested.
