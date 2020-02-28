MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A Connecticut research facility is working with the federal government to combat the deadly coronavirus.
Protein Sciences in Meriden is a biotech company that is now working on a coronavirus vaccine.
“We believe that our previous experience, with working with the SARS vaccine, will enable us to get a candidate developed quickly,” said Clement Lewin, of Sanofi, the parent company of Protein Sciences in Meriden.
He said they are uniquely equipped to come up with a vaccine against the current virus Covid-19 because the SARS virus was also a strain of coronavirus, and Protein Sciences discovered a vaccine back in 2002.
They now have a timeline for development.
“We hope to be starting the pre-clinical work with the vaccine candidate in about 6 months, 6 months to 12 months. After that, we hope to be in the clinic, and in 36-48 months we would hope that the vaccine would be approved by the regulatory authorities,” Lewin said.
Still, until a vaccine is developed, doctors say the best thing is to keep your hands clean.
One of the things they talk about is washing your hands but for at least 20 seconds, while soaping up the fronts and backs of your hands, and getting underneath your fingernails.
“Hand hygiene, either with soap and water or with an alcohol base hand sanitizer, both of them are effective in this kind of situation,” said Dr. David Bannach, of UConn Health.
All efforts in prevention of a virus that is currently spreading by the day.
