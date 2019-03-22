MERIDEN (WFSB) – Meriden Police officers arrested 3 men on a slew of weapons, assault and drug charges.
Beginning at 5 a.m. Friday morning, officers and members of the Detective division at the SWAT team executed the warrants.
Police arrested 27-yeard-old Jakeese Dingwell of Crown Street and charged him with: violation of a protective order, third-degree strangulation, third-degree assault, second-degree unlawful restraint, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, breach of peace, criminal possession of a firearm and possession of narcotics.
Police also arrested 27-year-old Ryan Williams and 22-year-old Tyzhan Leatherwood, both of 124 Crown Street.
Williams is charged with possession of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance near a daycare, possession with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of a firearm.
Leatherwood was charged with interfering with a search warrant, interfering with a police officer and assault on a police officer.
