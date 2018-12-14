MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A councilman at Meriden Superior Court is accused of attacking two judicial marshals.
Angel Castro, 49, fought with the marshals while they were trying to break up a group of protestors in the parking lot, according to state police.
The incident happened on Thursday.
Troopers did not say what Castro was protesting at the time.
According to the Meriden mayor, confirmed Castro is a councilman for the city.
There is no change to his status as city councilor. The city can't remove him from the position, he can only step down.
His position will remain until the next election, at which time the voters will decide if he should be re-elected or not.
Castro was charged with assault of a public safety officer and rioting.
He was released on a $5,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge later in the month.
