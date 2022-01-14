MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are looking into what sparked a fire Friday.
It broke out during the early evening hours at a home on Evergreen Avenue.
A second alarm was sounded due to the weather conditions.
Wind chills are supposed to reach anywhere from ten to twenty below zero, which presented an issue for those working to quell the flames.
Firefighters kept switching in and out at the scene to mitigate the risk of frostbite.
Officials say the wind gusts caused the flames to extend further into the interior of the residence.
No one was injured.
The home is likely to be considered uninhabitable. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
