MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Three sisters in Meriden are praying for a miracle. Doctors diagnosed their mom with terminal breast cancer and say she doesn’t have much time left.
Channel 3’s Jennifer Lee stopped by their home in Meriden for Christmas.
When Linda Albert and her girls are together, they sing, cheer, laugh, and hug.
And most recently- “We’re looking for just a Christmas miracle,” said Jennifer Albert.
There have been many tears.
“She was diagnosed with a very aggressive, aggressive cancer,” said Renae Albert.
The sisters made a video and posted it on Facebook. It shares the story of their family, and their brave mom Linda.
The 64-year-old was diagnosed with breast cancer just several months ago and doctors tell them it’s in the late stages.
Right now the sisters are trying to stay busy and help their mom sell their childhood home.
“My mom moving forward can give her attention to bills going elsewhere like her medical,” Jennifer said.
But if there truly was one wish the sisters could make, it would be for more Christmases like this with their mother.
Linda has used her family's support as strength during her fight.
“The magic that they’re trying to perform here and the hope that they’re giving me by doing all this… they give me a great amount of strength.”
