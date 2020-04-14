MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – The coronavirus pandemic halted travel for many people everywhere, but one Meriden family is helping people “get away” without even leaving the state.
You can have a “day at the beach” thanks to Jim Louys and his family.
“During the pandemic, we saw a lot of people walking by the house, so we decided we should have some fun and bring a few smiles to their faces,” Louys said.
They’re doing just that with their “staycation” selfie spot.
“They [can] take their selfies, pretend they’re traveling even when they’re not, and then post them so we could share the photos together,” Louys said.
The beach scene outside of their Finch Avenue home will soon be swapped out for another destination.
“Our next stop is Las Veags,” said Emma Louys.
Emma says people will also be able to visit France, Greece, China, and the jungle.
They say it’s been great watching everyone’s reactions both in person and online.
If you’re passing through, you’re encouraged to grab your phone and take a picture.
If you do stop, don’t forget to post it and tag the family using the hashtag #staycationselfiespot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.