(WFSB) - The Meriden Fire Department responded to a fire on 45 Saratoga Way in Meriden on Saturday.
According to officials on scene, the residents started their car then went back inside.
The family heard a horn going off and returned outside to see their car engulfed in a fire.
The fire department is currently investigating the cause of this fire.
We will update you as soon as we know more about this story.
