MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – The Meriden Fire Department battled a garage fire at 15 Greenway.
The blaze started at on garage. then spread to another garage at the backside of Coe Avenue.
The home at 15 Greenway was damaged by the flames, but no one was hurt.
Wallingford Middletown and Southington aided.
The fire is under investigation,
