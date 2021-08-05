MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- With Meriden students heading back to class in less than a month, the push is on to get those eligible, vaccinated.
The health director said they’ve seen a surge in cases, including a number of children.
As of last week, 55 percent of eligible residents in Meriden were fully vaccinated.
The city’s Health and Human Services Department wants to get that number up, especially amongst those 12 and up, with school starting back up in September.
Meriden’s Health and Human Services Director Lea Crown said by becoming fully vaccinated, if a child is potentially exposed to COVID and doesn’t have any symptoms, they wouldn’t need to quarantine.
That means they would stay in school, and stay involved in any extracurricular activities, like clubs and sports.
On Thursday, a vaccine clinic was held at Lincoln Middle School where any child who got vaccinated also got a free book bag.
“Incentives do make a difference. Of course, we encourage everyone without an incentive to get vaccinated, but if there is a chance to win a gift card or get an extra perk, that just sweetens the deal for people,” Crown said.
