MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – The city of Meriden is working to encourage people to get a COVID-19 vaccine, as it is seeing an increase in cases.
Over the past two weeks, the city’s Health & Human Services Department said it has seen a significant uptick in cases.
Health officials also said they continue contact tracing and provide isolation and quarantine guidance to those who answer the phone call notifying them that they were exposed to someone who tested positive.
“We've been getting a lot of questions about the prevalence of Delta variant in Meriden. The CT DPH does not break down cases by variant. Assume the majority of cases are the Delta variant based off of state data,” the health department said in a social media post.
It also provided a website that is used to track COVID variants in Connecticut, which can be found by clicking here.
To find a COVID-19 vaccine near you, click here.
