MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A high school student in Meriden was hospitalized after police said he crash his bicycle into a truck.
They said the Platt High School student was trying to turn onto Grove Road from Columbus Avenue.
The truck he hit was stopped at a stop sign.
Eyewitnesses told Channel 3 that the student was a member of Platt's football team and that it was his teammates who rushed to help him.
They said the teammates stayed by his side until help arrived.
Those students were applauded for their heroism.
"The two students who did that are amazing, amazing young men. Their parents should be very, very proud," said Tanya Lanoue, an eyewitness. “They said he was a freshman football player, so there are varsity players who are helping out the young guys. Hopefully, he’ll be okay.”
Police said the teen was taken to the hospital with some head injuries.
However, they said nothing appeared to be life-threatening.
This is critical information that concerned citizens need.
But why was there ZERO about the big crash on 91 the other day that had traffic stopped for a couple miles in both directions?
Did Hunter try to fake his own death?
