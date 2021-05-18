MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- In honor of National EMS week, state leaders took some time to honor emergency workers in Meriden on Tuesday morning.
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati, and other local officials gathered at Hunters Ambulance Services on West Main Street with the Meriden fire and police departments to thank and honor workers.
“Remember the incredible sacrifices you've made and the risks that you've taken and the courage that you’ve shown over the last year,” Bysiewicz said.
Employees of Hunters Ambulance Services also got awards for their heroic actions on the day a suspect attacked several EMS buildings in Connecticut back in February.
