MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - The City of Meriden is hosting back-to-school vaccination clinics starting on Tuesday, and is offering some incentives to those who get the shot.
The city's Department of Health and Human Services said it is offering a chance for colleges students to win one of three, including a dorm-size refrigerator, a microwave or an essentials basket filled with items one might need in a dorm.
Also as an incentive for students age 12 and over, backpacks filled with schools supplies will be given away at pop-up clinics being held on Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lincoln Middle School and Saturday, Aug. 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Meriden Green Pop-Up Market. One hundred backpacks will be given away each day.
Here is the complete list of clinics:
- July 20 and 27 - Hubbard Park (playscape area) from 10:00am – 3:00pm
- July 26 - Maloney High School from 11:00am – 2:00pm
- July 28 - Israel Putnam Elementary School from 11:00am to 2:00pm
- July 22 and 29 - Lincoln Middle School from 11:00am to 2:00pm
- July 16 - John Barry Elementary School from 11:00am to 2:00pm
- July 24 - Meriden Green from 4:00pm to 8:00pm
- August 3 - National Night Out event at the Meriden Police Department from 6:00pm – 8:00pm
- August 5 and 19 - Lincoln Middle School from 11:00am to 2:00pm (August 5 will be Back to School COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic – backpack giveaway)
- August 7 - Meriden Green from 4:00pm – 8:00pm (Back to School COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic – backpack giveaway)
- August 9 and 15 - Maloney High School from 11:00am to 2:00pm
- August 11 and 18 - Israel Putnam Elementary School from 11:00am to 2:00pm
- August 13 and 20 - John Barry Elementary School from 11:00am to 2:00pm
- August 28 - Meriden Green from 8:00am to 12:00pm as part of the Meriden Farmer’s Market
- August 28 - Hubbard Park from 3:00pm to 7:00pm as part of Overdose Awareness Day
The health department said it is encouraging everyone age 12 and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine, especially before returning to the classroom.
It said a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving a second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
It also acknowledged that many colleges and universities are requiring students to be fully vaccinated before they return to in-person learning and campus activities.
People are welcome to call the Meriden Department of Health and Human Services at 203-630-4221 with any questions.
