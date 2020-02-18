MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An iconic ice cream shop in Meriden that announced its closure last summer will reopen for another season.
Les’ Dairy Bar made the tough decision to close in October of 2019.
The owner, Debra Digiandomenico posted on Facebook on Tuesday that she would reopen for another season this year.
She said several things that happened over the past year helped her make her decision. Some of those things included sit downs with numerous parties interested in keeping the ice cream shop open.
Digiandomenico said those negotiations fell through.
After those meetings, Digiandomenico said she made the decision to open for another season and will try to open in March.
