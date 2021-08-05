MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - With Meriden students heading back to class in less than a month, the push is on to get those eligible vaccinated.
The health director says they’ve seen a surge in cases, including a number of children, and as part of the clinic Thursday, any Meriden child who got vaccinated also got a free book bag.
They had a nice little crowd. In fact, they even had a line of families waiting to get that vaccine and those bookbags when they first opened up at eleven.
As of last week, 55 percent of eligible residents in Meriden were fully vaccinated.
The city’s health and human services department wants to get that number up, especially amongst those twelve and up, with school starting back up in September.
She says the good news is that by becoming fully vaccinated, if a child is potentially exposed to COVID and doesn’t have any symptoms, they wouldn’t need to quarantine.
That means they would stay in school and also stay involved in any extracurricular activities, like clubs and sports.
Then there are those backpacks, just in time for the upcoming school year, filled with pens, pencils, folders, notebooks, along with a calculator.
“Incentives do make a difference. Of course, we encourage everyone without an incentive to get vaccinate, but if there is a chance to win a gift card or get an extra perk, that just sweetens the deal for people," Lea Crown, health and human services director for the city of Meriden, added.
