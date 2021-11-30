MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for slamming into a Mohegan Police Department cruiser, then fleeing onto a highway.
State police said they arrested Jean Carlos Colon, 26, of Meriden, for the incident.
It happened on Nov. 25 around 7:15 a.m.
Mohegan police tried to conduct a traffic stop first.
Afterward, troopers said they received a "be on the lookout" alert from Mohegan police about a red and black Mini Cooper, the driver of which was said to have been traveling on Route 2 westbound.
State police later reported that the Mini Cooper was involved in another crash or had become disabled on Route 2 west in the area of exit 22.
Colon was arrested at that point.
Troopers charged him with criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and interfering with an officer.
State police also gave Colon a summons for operating while under the influence of drugs/alcohol, operating without insurance, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, and improper use of a marker or registration.
His bond was set at $50,000.
Colon was given a court date of Dec. 9 in Norwich.
