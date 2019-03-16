NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- A Meriden man was arrested in connection to reported shots fired in New Britain on Saturday afternoon.
Police said gunshots rang out in the area of 1407 Corbin Ave by Viets Street and Richard Street at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
When they arrived, officers found multiple casings from two guns in the road. A car that was allegedly involved in the shots fired was also found in the area.
Police learned that two people got into a fight and shot at one another.
Jorge Gonzalez of Meriden was found to be one of the shooters. Officers found a firearm inside the car he was operating. Gonzalez was charged with reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a fire arm and other charges. He was held on a $500,000 bond and will appear in court on Monday, March 18.
No one was injured in this incident, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing and police say further arrests are anticipated.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
