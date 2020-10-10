MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Meriden are investigating after a man was shot Friday evening.
Officials say it happened on South Avenue.
The victim was taken to an area hospital after sustaining a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his hip area.
"The Meriden Police Department wishes to continue to work with its residents to help curb the current violence. Any information provided will be investigated to its fullest. We appreciate the residents of the City of Meriden and thank you all for your assistance," said Meriden Police Lt. Chris Fry.
Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact either Meriden Police Detective Fernia at 203-630-6219 or the Major Crimes Unit tip line at 203-630-6253.
