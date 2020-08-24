MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man from Meriden was killed in an overnight crash on Interstate 91 in Middletown.
State police identified the victim as 20-year-old Victor Ioanid Moraru.
The crash happened just before midnight on Sunday.
According to troopers, Moraru was traveling on the northbound side of the highway, just south of the exit 20 on ramp, when he lost control of the Honda Accord he was driving.
The vehicle went off the roadway to the right, entered the woods and struck a tree.
Moraru was said to have suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
The vehicle was towed from the scene.
There's no word on what caused Moraru to lose control of the vehicle and veer off the road.
Anyone with information about what may have happened is asked to contact state police at 860-534-1098 or email Trooper First Class John Wilson at john.wilson@ct.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.