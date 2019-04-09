MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A couple in Meriden is making a desperate plea for help.
The husband needs a kidney, and they’re hoping someone can be the answer they’re looking for.
There are a lot of things Mariana and Jose Esteves would like to be doing in their spare time, but there’s just one thing holding them back.
"He is now on peritoneal dialysis, he doesn't have to go to any facility, he can do it right from home. He's got a tube that hooks up to this,” said Mariana Esteves.
Jose needs a kidney, and he's attached to a machine for eight hours a day.
"This is what's saving his life. All this fluid goes into him, the machine cycles it in his body, and then throws it back out,” Mariana said.
Jose is on the waiting list at both Hartford and Yale-New Haven hospitals.
After seeing a story last year on Channel 3 about a couple putting the number to Hartford Hospital's transplant program on their cars, Mariana and Jose decided to follow suit.
On the back of Jose’s truck, it reads: “I am Jose E. In need of a kidney. Please be my hero.”
The numbers are for the Hartford Hospital Transplant Program and Comprehensive Liver Center and Yale-New Haven's Center for Living Organ Donors.
They drive the truck around daily, hoping to generate calls and ultimately, get Jose what he so desperately needs.
"The relief for him is he would have a normal lifestyle,” Mariana said.
A life where both Jose and Mariana can spend time doing what they love and what they have always wanted to do, like finally taking a trip to Portugal.
To learn more about how you can help and what it takes to be a donor, click here for Hartford’s program and click here for Yale-New Haven’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.