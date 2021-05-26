WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) -- For some, getting over COVID-19 is just the beginning. There are many patients who continue to deal with COVID-like symptoms weeks or even months after contracting the virus.
Doctors still don’t know what causes long COVID, but the conditions can be debilitating.
“I thought it’d be back with my coworkers right after the 14 days, but not for me,” said Michael Rajewski, of Meriden.
When Rajewski tested positive for COVID in November, he thought it would be like getting a cold.
Instead, he had a fever that regularly approached 104 degrees. He needed three trips to the emergency room, and a steroid to help his breathing.
After four weeks, his fever finally broke, but things didn’t get any better.
“I’m a diesel mechanic, a tough guy, I didn’t think a virus or a cold would knock me out like this,” Rajewski said.
Rajewski started getting tremors, and sometimes they’d even wake him from his sleep.
He also developed a stutter and eventually, couldn’t form words.
The tremors made writing impossible, and he stopped communicating with anyone other than his girlfriend. He eventually saw a neurologist and by late winter, he was undergoing speech therapy at Gaylord Specialty Healthcare in Wallingford.
“At time goes on, we’re finding more and more that these are some of the symptoms that patients, post-COVID patients, are dealing with,” said Tammy Spurgeon, a speech language pathologist at Gaylord Specialty Healthcare.
Gaylord started a rehab program for people like Rajewski last summer. Gaylord was offering group counseling to people who recovered from COVID, now referred to as “long COVID.”
The Centers for Disease Control calls it “Post COVID Conditions,” or “a wide range of new, returning, or ongoing health problems people can experience more than four weeks after first being infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.”
Doctors don’t know what causes it, or just how many patients have it.
“Otherwise very health patients now have these symptoms from COVID that otherwise weren’t severe enough to hospitalize them but now are impacting their life,” said Dr. Jerrold Kaplan, Outpatient Services director at Gaylord Specialty Healthcare.
Rajewski has been in physical therapy since February, relearning how to talk, and how to walk without help. He’s also been working to overcome brain fog.
Rajewski said he still has a long way to go. He still can’t drive himself around.
Dr. Kaplan said many patients do recover.
“If people are receiving all of the services that they should, and are also getting vaccinated, most of those people recover,” Kaplan said.
Rajewski added that he was always careful with COVID because he has diabetes and high blood pressure. But he never thought it would change his life like this. Now, he warns others not to think they’re invincible against the virus.
“I’m one of the lucky ones, so I mean, what does that tell you,” he said.
