MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Meriden’s Washington Middle School Principal, Ray Southland, passed away on Saturday evening, according to school officials.
Superintendent of Schools of Meriden Schools Mark Benigni said the building would be opened up on Monday morning, between 9 and 11 a.m., to allow staff to grieve.
“Ray loved Washington Middle School,” Superintendent Benigni said in a statement. “He often said that this was the best place he ever worked and that is largely due to the people and students he worked with every day.”
Funeral arrangements for Mr. Southland have yet to be made public.
