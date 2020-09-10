MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A student in Meriden has tested positive for COVID-19, according to school officials.
On Thursday, Meriden’s Superintendent Dr. Mark Benigni said a student at Lincoln Middle School tested positive.
The student was immediately sent to the school’s isolation area, Dr. Benigni said.
Dr. Benigni released a video saying that the family of the student sent the student to school while waiting for the test results.
"Despite all health guidance, the parent sent the student to school while waiting for the results. Not only does this impact this family, but also the classroom of students," Dr. Benigni said.
Due to cohorting, only the students who were in the same class as the student who tested positive will have to quarantine for 14 days at home.
"They will not bale able to return to school until September 25," Dr. Benigni said.
Meriden public school families and staff were made aware of the situation.
"It's overwhelming because I have my 6th grade son here, I'm afraid. Was he in the class, is it a sixth grader, so it's overwhelming," said Elizabeth Farrero.
The Meriden Health and Human Service Department is actively reaching out to all families whose children are considered a close contact to the positive student and will provide appropriate guidance.
"The parent should have been more responsible enough not to send their kid to school and follow the rules of the school district and the State Department of Education," said Anthony Canalia, a parent.
To see Dr. Benigni’s full video, click here.
